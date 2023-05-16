L’Inter è in finale di Champions League! Un gol di Lautaro decide l’euroderby

Nell’euroderby di Champions League, valevole per la semifinale, a prevalere è l’Inter sul Milan.

Dopo il 2-0 dell’andata, una rete di Lautaro Martinez al 70′ decide la gara di ritorno sull’1-0 (3-0 il risultato finale).

