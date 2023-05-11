A Firenze nasce la pizza dedicata a Spalletti, svelato il nome

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

A Firenze nasce la pizza dedicata a Luciano Spalletti, chiamata “Don Luciano da Certaldo”. Come riporta La Nazione, un gruppo di tifosi che vivono in città, hanno invitato il mister nel capoluogo toscano per mangiare insieme a lui la pizza.

Articolo precedenteMontefusco: “Giuntoli? Il Napoli non deve perdere loro”
Articolo successivoBruscolotti: “ADL è un genio, Spalletti vuole altri stimoli”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE