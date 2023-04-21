Velez, il ds: “Napoli? Almada è un talento ed è pronto”

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Il ds del Velez ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni su Thiago Almada, accostato nelle ultime settimane al Napoli:

Napoli? Penso che possa giocare in qualsiasi club del mondo, è un giocatore di grande talento ed è pronto”.

Articolo precedenteVerona-Bologna, le formazioni ufficiali

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE