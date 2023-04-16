“Insieme, ora più che mai”. Il messaggio di capitan Di Lorenzo sui social |FOTO

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

“Insieme, ora più che mai”. Questo il messaggio che emerge dai canali social di Giovanni Di Lorenzo dopo il pareggio in casa contro il Verona. Un messaggio con chiari riferimenti a quello che sarà il match di martedì contro il Milan.

