Calciomercato, Inter e Napoli si contengono il talento francese del Lens

Emanuele Cantisani
ADL

Il 23enne Lois Openda, faro dell’attacco del Lens, è finito nel mirino dell’Inter, ma non solo. Ausilio, svela FcInternews, ha parlato del 23enne con il suo agente e un intermediario, ma c’è da registrare la forte concorrenza del Napoli.

