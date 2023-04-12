LIVE – Milan-Napoli: Zielinski prova da lontano, solo corner

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Zielinski ci prova dalla distanza al minuto 12 con una bordata ma Maignan devia in calcio d’angolo.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Milan-Napoli: doppia occasione per il Napoli!
Articolo successivoLIVE – Milan-Napoli: Zielinski ancora ma spara alto

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE