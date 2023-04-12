LIVE – Milan-Napoli: Zielinski ancora ma spara alto

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Ci ha ancora provato Zielinski dalla distanza al minuto 23 ma il pallone finisce alto.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Milan-Napoli: Zielinski prova da lontano, solo corner
Articolo successivoLIVE – Milan-Napoli: Leao si divora il gol

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE