LIVE – Milan-Napoli: inizia il match con palla agli azzurri!

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Appena iniziata la partita Milan-Napoli con la prima palla giocata dai calciatori azzurri!

Articolo precedenteCapello: “Milan-Napoli è un match alla pari, vi spiego”
Articolo successivoLIVE – Milan-Napoli: palla gol subito per Kvaratskhelia!

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE