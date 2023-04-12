LIVE – Milan-Napoli: il match finisce per 1-0, il Napoli non passa a San Siro

Francesco Borriello
Dopo 5 minuti di recupero l’arbitro fischia la fine della partita. Il Napoli perde a San Siro per 1-0 l’andata dei quarti di finale di Champions League contro il Milan.

