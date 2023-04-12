LIVE – Milan-Napoli: gol di Bennacer

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Il Milan con Bennacer dopo un contropiede di Brahim Diaz al minuto 40, nulla può Meret sul tiro del rossonero.

