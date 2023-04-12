LIVE – Milan-Napoli: doppia occasione per il Napoli!

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Dopo il tiro di Anguissa che costa l’angolo al Napoli, il capitano Di Lorenzo sfiora il gol con un colpo di testa di poco alto

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Milan-Napoli: palla gol subito per Kvaratskhelia!
Articolo successivoLIVE – Milan-Napoli: Zielinski prova da lontano, solo corner

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE