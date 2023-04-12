LIVE – Milan-Napoli: azzurri spreconi e il Milan passa

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Il Napoli parte fortissimo con tante occasioni create e gol divorati, ma il Milan concretizza una delle poche occasioni avute su contropiede con Bennacer in gol.

