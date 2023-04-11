Champions League: pazza Inter batte in Portogallo il Benfica. E’ 0-2 al Da Luz

Scritto da:
Vittorio Policastro
-

L’Inter di Simone Inzaghi ha un piede in semifinale. I nerazzurri battono per due a zero gli avversari portoghesi. Prima, apre le danze Barella con un colpo di testa e poi chiude definitivamente il discorso Big Rom Lukaku con il suo rigore.

