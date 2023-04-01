Risultati Serie A, primo tempo. Grande equilibrio e intensità a San Siro

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Risultati Serie A, primo tempo. Inter-Fiorentina 0-0. Dopo i primi 45′ grande intensità ed equilibrio a San Siro e occasioni da entrambe le parti. Risultato ancora bloccato sulla parità.

Articolo precedenteCastellacci: “Osimhen dovrebbe recuperare nel giro di 15-20 giorni, il tempo di recupero potrebbe cambiare solo in un caso”
Articolo successivoNapoli-Milan – Domani e lunedì saranno posti in vendita altri biglietti per distinti e curve superiori, il numero dei biglietti in vendita

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE