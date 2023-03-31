Tuttosport – Szoboszlai torna nel mirino! Ma c’è già alternativa se parte Zielinski

Scritto da:
Vittorio Policastro
-

Dominik Szoboszlai torna nel mirino del Napoli. A riferirlo è il Tuttosport, il quale ci informa che i partenopei potrebbero prelevarlo dal Lipsia in caso di un possibile addio di Piotr Zielinski in scadenza.

Articolo precedenteADL: “Osimhen? Dovrebbe rientrare tra 2 settimane! Rinnovo Kvara, lasciatemi dire una cosa”
Articolo successivoCorvino: “L’Inter paga la continuità di fronte al Napoli”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE