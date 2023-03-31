Corvino: “L’Inter paga la continuità di fronte al Napoli”

Scritto da:
Vittorio Policastro
-

Il responsabile dell’area tecnica del Lecce Pantaleo Corvino è intervenuto in un’intervista de “Il messaggero”:  “L’Inter paga la continuità di fronte al Napoli che domina offuscando gli altri. Lautaro fa la sua parte e ha qualità”.

