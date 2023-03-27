Drake, merch personalizzato per un ex Napoli in America

Scritto da:
Emanuele Cantisani
-

Dopo averci mostrato la sua passione per il Napoli, Drake ha lanciato un’edizione speciale del suo brand di vestiti dedicata totalmente a Lorenzo Insigne. Di seguito le immagini del merch personalizzato per l’ex Napoli:

