Camerun-Namibia, Anguissa dal 1′ con una novità!

Il Camerun sfiderà la Namibia alle 21.30 in una partita fondamentale per le qualificazioni alla Coppa d’Africa dell’anno prossimo, con il centrocampista del Napoli Frank Zambo Anguissa che indosserà la fascia da capitano.

