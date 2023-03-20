Osimhen alla Gilardino: Dal 2009/2010 che non si vedeva una cosa del genere

Scritto da:
Pasquale Serpini
-

Secondo OptaPaolo, Victor Osimhen è il primo giocatore a segnare due doppiette di testa in un’unica stagione di Serie A dai tempi di Alberto Gilardino nel 2009/10. Incredibile.

