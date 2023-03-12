Van Basten su Kvara: “Non può essere vero che sia riuscito a fare gol”

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Marco Van Basten ai microfoni di AD.nl ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni su Kvaratshkelia:

“Se guardi l’immagine vedi solo otto persone contro una. Poi pensi dentro di te: non può essere vero che fa gol”

