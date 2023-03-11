Anche il Napoli contro il razzismo! Il messaggio significativo sui social

Salvatore Moriello
Anche il Napoli si unisce all’hashtag KeepRacismOut. Su Twitter poco fa è stata riportata una foto della maglia di Kim con la patch contro il razzismo, accompagnata dalla frase “Contro il razzismo. Diciamolo insieme, diciamolo ovunque”.

