Serie A – Spezia-Verona, le formazioni ufficiali

Carmine Acierno
SPEZIA (4-2-3-1) – Dragowski; Amian, Ampadu, Nikolau, Reca; Bourabia, Ekdal; Verde, Agudelo, Gyasi; Nzola.

VERONA (3-4-3) – Perilli; Coppola, Hien, Magnani; Faraoni, Tameze, Duda, Depaoli; Ngonge, Lazovic, Gaich.

