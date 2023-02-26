Dazn, Marcolin: “E’ lui l’erede di Mario Rui”

Scritto da:
Vittorio Policastro
-

Nel corso della gara tra Empoli e Napoli, l’ex azzurro Dario Marcolin ha parlato di Parisi: “Per caratteristiche mi ricorda proprio Mario Rui, è il suo erede naturale. E’ bassino ma ha grande tecnica e muove molto bene il pallone” le sue parole.

