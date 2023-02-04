“In Viaggio verso La Spezia”. Il Napoli ritrae Kim sorridente

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

“In Viaggio verso La Spezia”. Così il Napoli sui social con un’immagine di Kim, che insieme alla squadra è in viaggio verso La Spezia per affrontare i liguri domani alle 12:30.

Articolo precedenteRoma-Empoli – Le formazioni ufficiali del match delle ore 18 allo stadio ‘Olimpico’
Articolo successivoEintracht-Herta Berlino – I prossimi avversari degli azzurri in Europa vincono 3-0 e continuano la loro striscia positiva

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE