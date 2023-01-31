Gazzetta – Osimhen idolo della tifoseria, in vendita la sua maschera

Scritto da:
Pasquale Serpini
-
Fonte Ssc Napoli

La Osimhen-mania ha raggiunto i suoi massimi livelli a Napoli. Come riportato da La Gazzetta dello Sport, domenica al Maradona erano in vendita le maschere del giocatore nigeriano. Un chiaro segno che Victor è diventato un’icona per tutti i tifosi

Articolo precedenteIl Mattino – Anche in caso di scudetto il Napoli non cambierà la sua politica sulle cessioni
Articolo successivoMazzola: “Quanto mi piacerebbe giocare in questo Napoli alle spalle di Osimhen!”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE