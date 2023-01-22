Di Marzio – News dall’Inghilterra: Conte-Totthenam in rottura

Secondo quanto riporta Gianluca Di Marzio, dopo le ultime dichiarazioni di Antonio Conte, l’ex allenatore dell’Inter sarebbe in rottura con la società. Il coach degli Spurs, infatti, dovrebbe lasciare la panchina alla conclusione della stagione.

