LIVE – Raddoppia il Napoli con il solito Osimhen. 0-2!

Raddoppia il Napoli con il solito Osimhen. 0-2!

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-
Osimhen Napoli Juventus

LIVE. Raddoppia il Napoli grazie al gol del solito Osimhen. Tiro dalla distanza di Elmas che si infrange sul palo, si fa trovare pronto Osimhen che da pochi metri la butta in rete. 0-2!

