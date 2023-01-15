Sassuolo-Lazio, le formazioni ufficiali

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

SASSUOLO – Pegolo; Toljan, Erlic, Tressoldi, Rogerio; Frattesi, Obiang, Traoré; Berardi, Alvarez, Laurienté.

LAZIO – Provedel; Hysaj, Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.

