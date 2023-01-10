Sosa: “Su Anguissa è rigore! Un fallo del genere a centrocampo viene fischiato”

Scritto da:
Vittorio Policastro
-

L’ex attaccante del Napoli Roberto Sosa ha parlato a “Terzo Tempo” del rigore su Anguissa: “Per me quello su Anguissa è rigore! Un fallo del genere a centrocampo viene fischiato, dunque è giusto che venga fischiato anche in area”.

