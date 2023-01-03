Criscitiello: “Il Napoli non deve toccare nulla in questo mercato, neanche i magazzinieri”

Vittorio Policastro
Il direttore di Sportitalia Michele Criscitiello ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni in merito agli azzurri: “Come ho detto più volte, il Napoli non deve fare assolutamente nulla a gennaio. Non toccherei nemmeno i magazzinieri”.

