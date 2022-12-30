Ultim’ora, Cristiano Ronaldo- Al Nassr: è fatta per il trasferimento del bomber portoghese

Scritto da:
Vittorio Policastro
-

Cristiano Ronaldo è un nuovo giocatore dell’Al Nassr. Il bomber portoghese, dopo giorni di smentite e contro smentite, ha ufficializzato il passaggio alla società araba.

