Ounahi: “Io guardo il progetto, dove ci sarà lì andrò”

Azzedine Ounahi, obiettivo del Napoli ha rilasciato delle dichiarazioni tramite il profilo della sua squadra attuale l’Angers: “Io guardo il progetto, l’interesse del club ma anche il mio. Dove ci sarà un progetto che mi convincerà, lì andrò”.

