Risultato live: Napoli sotto di un gol, ma c’è partita!

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Il Napoli chiude il primo tempo di quest’amichevole sotto di un gol contro il Lille. I francesi sono in forma e si vede, gli azzurri hanno cacciato sprazzi di buon gioco, senza finalizzare a rete. Tutto è ancora da decidere nei prossimi 45 minuti.

