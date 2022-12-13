Il Mattino – Rrahmani ci sarà contro l’Inter: il kosovaro sta recuperando dall’infortunio

Facebook - SSC Napoli - 28 dicembre 2021

Amir Rrahmani sarà a disposizione di mister Spalletti per Inter-Napoli.

