Auriemma duro con il presidente AIA: “Ritratto di un italiano medio”

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Raffaele Auriemma, alla luce di quanto successo nel mondo AIA, ha commentato la situazione tramite un tweet, puntando il dito contro il presidente Alfredo Trentalange:

“Ritratto di un italiano medio. Le dimissioni? Mai!”

