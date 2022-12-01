La top 11 degli esclusi dal Mondiale secondo La Gazzetta: presenti due azzurri

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
mondiale qatar

La Gazzetta dello Sport, nella sua edizione online, ha stilato l’undici titolare con rispettive riserve di tutti i calciatori che saranno assenti in Qatar. Molti gli italiani presenti così come gli azzurri Osimhen e Kvaratskhelia:

