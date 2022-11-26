Ischia, anche l’ex Napoli Ghoulam esprime vicinanza ai cittadini dell’isola

Salvatore Moriello
Ischia. Anche Faouzi Ghoulam esprime vicinanza agli abitanti dell’isola napoletana, dopo la grave frana avvenuta in mattinata e che ha colpito gravemente tante abitazioni.

