VIDEO – “Diego, incanto, estro, genio, oro”. Il ricordo della Ssc Napoli per Maradona

Scritto da:
Elia Falco
-

La Ssc Napoli, con un bellissimo video sui suoi profili social, ha voluto ricordare Diego Armando Maradona, a due anni dalla sua scomparsa. “Diego, Incanto, Estro, Genio, Oro”. Questo è quanto dedicato al fuoriclasse argentino.

Articolo precedenteVIDEO – Ferlaino si reca al murales di Maradona con un mazzo di fiori
Articolo successivoUFFICIALE – La Nazionale italiana torna a Napoli. Il 24 marzo si gioca contro l’Inghilterra

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE