La Francia strapazza l’Australia e vince la prima gara del Mondiale: Giroud protagonista!

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Un’indomabile Francia campione del Mondo in carica batte l’Australia per 4-1 dopo lo svantaggio iniziale.

Una doppietta di Giroud e le reti di Rabiot e Mbappe regalano i primi tre punti ai transalpini al comando del loro gruppo con 3 punti.

