Norvegia: Ostigard in campo per 90 minuti nell’amichevole contro la Finlandia

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Norvegia: Leo Ostigard ha presenziato per tutti i 90 minuti nell’amichevole contro la Finlandia

Articolo precedenteIl Messaggero – La Lazio guarda al mercato: Sarri segue un obiettivo del Napoli
Articolo successivoSosa: “Il Napoli in Champions affronterà un giocatore che odio, spero possa vendicarmi”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE