Macedonia: 76 minuti per Elmas nell’amichevole odierna

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Macedonia: 76 minuti di gioco per Elif Elmas nell’amichevole odierna, persa contro l’Azerbaijan per 1-3.

Articolo precedenteNapoli, Giuntoli: i tre possibili acquisti
Articolo successivoIannicelli: “Tiferò Argentina e Francia. Un battito di cuore anche per la Corea del samurai Kim”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE