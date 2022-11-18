Compleanno Anguissa, i compagni di Nazionale gli preparano una sorpresa in ritiro

Scritto da:
Elia Falco
-

Il giorno 16 novembre è stato il compleanno di André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, che per l’occasione ha compiuto 27 anni. I compagni di Nazionale del Camerun gli hanno preparato una sorpresa in ritiro regalandogli una torta.

Articolo precedenteBonolis: “In almeno tre occasioni il Napoli ha vinto solo per fortuna”
Articolo successivoSerena elogia il Napoli: “Anche in Europa ha demolito tutti, brava la società su una cosa”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE