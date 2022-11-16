Live Albania-Italia: 1-2 con gol di Di Lorenzo e super assist di Raspadori!

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

L’Italia, dopo esser andata in svantaggio, ritrova il vantaggio dopo pochi minuti col gol di capitan Di Lorenzo e con un grandissimo assist di Jack Raspadori per Grifo. Insomma, un bel po’ di Napoli in questi 2 gol per la nazionale!

Articolo precedenteMessico-Svezia, formazioni ufficiali: Lozano in panchina!
Articolo successivoAdani: “L’Italia deve vincere la Nations League!”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE