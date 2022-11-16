La Polonia batte il Cile di misura: Zielinski in panchina

Da poco è terminata l’amichevole in vista Mondiale per la Polonia, che vince 1 a 0 contro il Cile. Piatek al minuto 85 segna il gol vittoria, il centrocampista azzurro Zielinski è rimasto in panchina per tutta la gara.

