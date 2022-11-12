Live – Gol per l’Udinese che riapre il match. A segno Nestorovski

Pasquale Arena
Al minuto 79 l’Udinese riapre il match con un gol di Nestorovski. La difesa del Napoli abbassa l’attenzione e grazie ad una sponda di Success il macedone mette a segno il gol del 3-1.

