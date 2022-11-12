Live – Arriva il 3-2 dell’Udinese, il gol bianconero è di Samardzic

Scritto da:
Pasquale Arena
-

Il Napoli si addormenta e l’Udinese sfrutta la dormita generale dei partenopei. Al minuto 82 Kim si fa sfilare il pallone da Samardzic, che da fuori area segna il gol del 3-2.

Articolo precedenteLive – Gol per l’Udinese che riapre il match. A segno Nestorovski
Articolo successivoLive – Finito il match al Maradona! Nonostante la sofferenza finale gli azzurri vincono e vanno a 41!

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE