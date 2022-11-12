Live – Altri due cambi per Sottil, nell’Udinese entrano Jajalo e Nestorovski

Pasquale Arena
Al minuto 71 Sottil effettua il terzo e il quarto cambio del match per l’Udinese. Il mister friulano toglie dal campo l’ammonito Walace e Beto e fa entrare Jajalo e Nestorovski.

