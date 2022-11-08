Politano sui social: “Con pazienza, voglia, tutti insieme. Altri tre punti” |FOTO

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Politano, dopo la vittoria contro l’Empoli, ha festeggiato con un messaggio sui social. Queste le sue parole:

“Con pazienza, voglia, tutti insieme. Altri tre punti”

Articolo precedenteRaspadori a Sky: “L’Empoli ha fatto una buona partita. Non c’è nessuna parola magica, vogliamo andare tutti nella stessa direzione”
Articolo successivoFidelity card in scadenza? La SSC Napoli prolunga il termine per il rinnovo: i dettagli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE