Live – Altri 2 cambi per l’Atalanta: dentro Boga e De Roon per l’assalto finale

Scritto da:
Pasquale Arena
-

Altri 2 cambi per l’Atalanta a 10 minuti dalla fine. Gasperini inserisce Boga e il rientrante De Roon, che entrano al posto di Lookman, autore del gol e Koopmeiners.

