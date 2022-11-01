Pioggia battente ad Anfield a poco meno di mezz’ora dal calcio d’inizio!

Azzurri arrivati sul terreno di gioco per il consueto allenamento pre partita. Pioggia incessante ad Anfield in questi minuti ma il terreno di gioco regge bene.

